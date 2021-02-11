CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (CAE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.
CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.00 million.
Shares of CAE opened at C$32.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.22. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.26 and a 12 month high of C$41.37. The firm has a market cap of C$9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41.
About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.
Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.