CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (CAE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.00 million.

Shares of CAE opened at C$32.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.22. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.26 and a 12 month high of C$41.37. The firm has a market cap of C$9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41.

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.63.

About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

