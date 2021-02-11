Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 883,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,771,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,448 shares of company stock worth $19,184,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

