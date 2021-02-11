Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the January 14th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHLL opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Bunker Hill Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 10.36.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

