Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the January 14th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BHLL opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Bunker Hill Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 10.36.
About Bunker Hill Mining
