Bunge (NYSE:BG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.23 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

BG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.19. 28,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.34. Bunge has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $77.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

