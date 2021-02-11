Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Short Interest Update

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 278.8% from the January 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BHSE stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Bull Horn has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18.

Bull Horn Company Profile

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

