BTIG Research Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $70.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Lyft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.79.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Lyft by 4.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Lyft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

