Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given a C$12.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$12.75 price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE HOM.U opened at C$10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$13.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

