BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Down 73.3% in January

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the January 14th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BSRTF stock remained flat at $$10.85 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

