BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.27

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.27 and traded as high as $15.45. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 19,961 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

