BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.27

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.27 and traded as high as $15.45. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 19,961 shares.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.
BRT Apartments Company Profile (NYSE:BRT)
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
