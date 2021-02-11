Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) PT Raised to C$47.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$29.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.38 billion and a PE ratio of -79.79.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.