Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Short Interest Down 85.6% in January

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the January 14th total of 13,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BPY opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 3,572.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 575,636 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 867,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 857,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 421,281 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 742,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares during the period. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

