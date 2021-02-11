Brokers Offer Predictions for Amcor plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amcor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,574,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 763,605 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 29,477 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 43,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

