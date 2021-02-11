Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.66.

FIS stock opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of -740.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

