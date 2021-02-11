Brokerages Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) PT at $53.00

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zogenix in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Zogenix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $22.46. 1,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,201. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

