Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) PT at $41.00

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.54. 4,890,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,102. The company has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 64.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

