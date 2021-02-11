Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Target Price at $91.06

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,994. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $1,053,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,045.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,661 shares of company stock valued at $28,388,195. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

