Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Target Price at C$35.88

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CU. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CSFB downgraded Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$31.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.75. Canadian Utilities Limited has a twelve month low of C$25.25 and a twelve month high of C$42.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

