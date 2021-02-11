Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Target Price at C$35.88

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CU. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CSFB downgraded Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$31.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.75. Canadian Utilities Limited has a twelve month low of C$25.25 and a twelve month high of C$42.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

