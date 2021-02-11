Brokerages Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) PT at $16.13

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

ASB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,174.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Insiders have sold 19,850 shares of company stock worth $334,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 758,499 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,521,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $6,045,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 957,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,655. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.