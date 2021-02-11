Brokerages Set Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Target Price at $8.40

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGRX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 40,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Sell-side analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Well Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 948,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

