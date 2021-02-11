Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.53). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $290.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of -203.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $299.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.94.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,613 shares of company stock valued at $59,781,478. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

