Brokerages Expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $468.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post $468.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. La-Z-Boy reported sales of $475.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million.

LZB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,954,589.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,858.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $174,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,082 shares of company stock worth $9,596,560. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 126.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 254.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $1,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 69.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,138. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

