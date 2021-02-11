Brokerages Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.30 Million

Analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report sales of $31.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.05 million. Iteris reported sales of $30.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $116.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.47 million to $116.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $129.27 million to $141.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%.

ITI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

In related news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Iteris by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iteris by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the third quarter worth about $191,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 479.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iteris by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITI stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $261.87 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

