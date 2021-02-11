Brokerages Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.63 Million

Analysts predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will report $10.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.98 million. Veru reported sales of $10.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $43.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $49.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.74 million, with estimates ranging from $44.30 million to $109.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERU. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Veru by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veru by 5.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth $1,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 703.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 106,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 199.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.23. 12,669,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

