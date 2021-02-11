Brokerages Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Announce -$0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.67) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $1.64.

LRMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 474.2% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 272,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,537. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $305.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead compound is CTI-1601, a Phase 1 clinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

