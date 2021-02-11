Brokerages Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.51. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Several brokerages have commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.97. 12,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,938. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

