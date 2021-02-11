Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.79. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $15.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,088,811.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total transaction of $1,296,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,340 shares of company stock worth $8,064,654 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $181.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

