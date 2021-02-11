Brokerages Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.37 Million

Brokerages expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce sales of $486.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.70 million and the highest is $493.40 million. Atlassian reported sales of $411.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.76.

Atlassian stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.46. 1,422,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,745. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.03. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.48, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 22.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 59.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

