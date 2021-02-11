Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $470.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $478.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

