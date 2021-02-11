Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.56-1.70 for the period.

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $18.88. 116,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,301. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.37.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.