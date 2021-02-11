BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 854 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 159,901 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,640,000 after purchasing an additional 75,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

ZBH opened at $160.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,002.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average of $145.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

