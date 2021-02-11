BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,000 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. ZTO Express has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HSBC lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

