BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 41,476 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,476 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.16% of BlackBerry worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackBerry by 55.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,086 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,420,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after buying an additional 38,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 406,952 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,795,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

