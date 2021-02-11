BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,984 shares of company stock worth $20,511,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $244.75 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

