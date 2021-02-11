BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Methanex were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 2.20. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

