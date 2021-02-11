BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,691,000 after purchasing an additional 341,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.1% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,180,000 after buying an additional 495,621 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,548,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,522,000 after buying an additional 59,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,667,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,227,000 after buying an additional 179,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of GIS opened at $58.09 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.