British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Shares of BTI opened at $37.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,591 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,042,000 after acquiring an additional 549,672 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,758,000 after purchasing an additional 422,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 250,286 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

