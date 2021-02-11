BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on BrightView in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE BV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 423,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,703. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BrightView has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,620,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after buying an additional 1,601,663 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BrightView by 114.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,081,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 577,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BrightView by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after acquiring an additional 540,300 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrightView by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 420,981 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 242,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

