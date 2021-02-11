Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Insider Acquires £717.60 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) insider Robin Beer purchased 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £717.60 ($937.55).

Robin Beer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Robin Beer purchased 56 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £165.76 ($216.57).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Robin Beer acquired 56 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £170.24 ($222.42).

On Monday, December 7th, Robin Beer purchased 58 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £165.88 ($216.72).

On Thursday, November 26th, Robin Beer acquired 38,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($131,565.19).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 295.50 ($3.86) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 269.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The firm has a market cap of £896.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 361 ($4.72).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

