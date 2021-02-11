Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 15,976 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,976 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $203.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.