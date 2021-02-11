Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $341.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

