Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $386,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $244.75 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,157. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

