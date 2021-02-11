Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $459.36 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $463.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.