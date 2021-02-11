Brad A. Lich Sells 26,042 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48.
EMN stock opened at $105.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $110.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $193,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after acquiring an additional 276,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.