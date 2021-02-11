BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $195.00

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 190.50 ($2.49), with a volume of 321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74. The company has a market cap of £39.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 183.76.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Company Profile (LON:BP.B)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.