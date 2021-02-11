Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $54,728.28. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $31,654.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,370 shares of company stock worth $1,880,988 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 328,925 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

