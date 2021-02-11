Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,297,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 727,250 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 41.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,125,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,001,715. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $2,881,673 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

