BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

BorgWarner has increased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,752. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.