BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Up 11.4%

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares shot up 11.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.44. 16,282,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 629% from the average session volume of 2,232,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOQI International Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.14% of BOQI International Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

