Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.46. Boot Barn reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $3,310,001.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 54,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $3,106,131.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,225 shares of company stock worth $9,666,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 168,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.03. 376,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $62.50.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.