Boosted Finance Trading Up 68.2% Over Last 7 Days (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $118,690.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 68.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for $26.02 or 0.00058519 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.12 or 0.00283659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00110256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00077966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00086206 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00201358 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.